IPL 2026: JioStar secures 27 sponsors, including Google and Amazon

JioStar, the broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL) , has secured a whopping 27 sponsors for the upcoming TATA IPL 2026. The list features a diverse mix of tech giants, consumer brands, and traditional Indian companies. The development highlights IPL's continued popularity as an advertising platform even amid challenging global economic conditions.

Sponsor lineup Major brands across sectors join IPL bandwagon The top tier of sponsors includes Google Search AI Mode, Campa Energy, Havells & Lloyd. The Co-Powered tier has Birla Opus, Hero MotoCorp, and Amazon. This combination shows a mix of traditional industry leaders and modern platforms coming together for the tournament. Associate sponsors span across various sectors like finance, mobility, FMCG and digital services with names such as AMFI, Asian Paints, MRF Flipkart, Google Pay, TVS Motor Company, and Amul among others.

Advertising strategy JioStar's integrated ecosystem driving sponsorship momentum JioStar's integrated television and digital ecosystem is driving this sponsorship momentum. It enables advertisers to reach audiences across screens with immersive formats and personalized, interactive features. The platform has a potential reach of over 750 million viewers weekly, making it an attractive option for brands looking for national visibility at scale.

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