JioStar posts ₹3,210cr profit, ₹31,048cr revenue, ₹4,885cr EBITDA FY26

JioHotstar averaged 500 million MAU March quarter

JioStar's big wins came from digital expansion and sports broadcasts.

Their platform JioHotstar averaged 500 million monthly active users during the quarter ended March 2026, boosted by AI-powered content discovery (thanks to OpenAI).

Major events like the IPL 2026 and T20 World Cup drew viewership, the IPL 2026 opening weekend reached more than 515 million viewers across TV and digital.

New subscription plans and app features also helped JioStar grab over one-third of India's TV audience.