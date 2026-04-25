JioStar posts ₹3,210cr profit, ₹31,048cr revenue, ₹4,885cr EBITDA FY26
JioStar, Reliance's entertainment arm, launched in November 2024 with Disney and Bodhi Tree, has already clocked a solid ₹3,210 crore profit for FY26.
The company also reported ₹31,048 crore in revenue and an EBITDA of ₹4,885 crore, pretty impressive numbers for such a new player.
JioHotstar averaged 500 million MAU March quarter
JioStar's big wins came from digital expansion and sports broadcasts.
Their platform JioHotstar averaged 500 million monthly active users during the quarter ended March 2026, boosted by AI-powered content discovery (thanks to OpenAI).
Major events like the IPL 2026 and T20 World Cup drew viewership, the IPL 2026 opening weekend reached more than 515 million viewers across TV and digital.
New subscription plans and app features also helped JioStar grab over one-third of India's TV audience.