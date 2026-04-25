JioStar reports 52% quarterly profit drop despite 22% revenue growth
Business
JioStar, Reliance's media arm, just reported a 52% drop in quarterly profit, even though revenue actually grew by 22% to ₹9,784 crore.
For the full year, profits landed at ₹3,210 crore on gross revenue of ₹36,248 crore.
JioStar posts record reach and subscriptions
Despite the profit dip, JioStar is still a giant in Indian entertainment.
The company reached over 810 million viewers across TV and had 500 million monthly users on its streaming platform JioHotstar this quarter.
Big events like the T20 Cricket World Cup final broke records with 72.5 million peak concurrency.
Plus, thanks to flexible and affordable plans, JioStar hit record highs in direct-to-consumer subscriptions—showing that more people than ever are tuning in and signing up.