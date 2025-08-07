J.K. Cement hits 52-week high on strong FY25 performance

Stellar results and dividend boost stock prices

The excitement comes after J.K. Cement posted solid numbers: sales for FY25 climbed to ₹11,879 crore with profits at ₹871 crore, both higher than last year.

Their latest quarterly revenue also jumped to ₹3,352 crore from ₹2,807 crore a year ago.

Plus, they've announced a final dividend of ₹15 per share starting July 8—always good news for shareholders!