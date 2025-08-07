Next Article
J.K. Cement hits 52-week high on strong FY25 performance
J.K. Cement just hit a 52-week high on the stock market, with shares reaching ₹7,079.50 before settling at ₹7,073—up 1.62% for the day.
The company's spot in the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 index shows it's a big player among mid-sized companies.
Stellar results and dividend boost stock prices
The excitement comes after J.K. Cement posted solid numbers: sales for FY25 climbed to ₹11,879 crore with profits at ₹871 crore, both higher than last year.
Their latest quarterly revenue also jumped to ₹3,352 crore from ₹2,807 crore a year ago.
Plus, they've announced a final dividend of ₹15 per share starting July 8—always good news for shareholders!