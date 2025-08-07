Next Article
Tata Motors is top loser on Nifty 50 today
Tata Motors's stock slipped 1.3% to ₹644.35 on Thursday, making it one of the top losers on the Nifty 50 index—even though its revenue actually grew this year.
Other big names like Kotak Mahindra, Jio Financial, Tata Steel, and ONGC also saw their shares drop, showing that it's a tough week across the market.
FY25 revenue up slightly, but net profit down
For FY25 (ending March 2025), Tata Motors's annual revenue inched up to ₹4.39 lakh crore from last year's ₹4.37 lakh crore.
But profits didn't keep up—net profit dropped to ₹22,991 crore from ₹31,107 crore and earnings per share dipped too.
The latest quarter also showed mixed signals: while book value per share rose to ₹315.61, return on equity slid down a bit as the company works through changing market conditions.