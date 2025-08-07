Tata Motors is top loser on Nifty 50 today Business Aug 07, 2025

Tata Motors's stock slipped 1.3% to ₹644.35 on Thursday, making it one of the top losers on the Nifty 50 index—even though its revenue actually grew this year.

Other big names like Kotak Mahindra, Jio Financial, Tata Steel, and ONGC also saw their shares drop, showing that it's a tough week across the market.