JLR extends factory shutdown after cyberattack; new restart date revealed

Hacker group 'Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters' claimed responsibility for attack

The hacker group "Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters" took credit for the attack, which also hit repair centers in the UK—meaning some customers might wait longer for their vehicles during a busy period.

Even though JLR signed an £800 million deal with Tata Consultancy Services last year to boost its cybersecurity, this breach adds pressure as the company deals with higher US tariffs too.

Despite all this, JLR says it's focused on fixing things quickly and appreciates everyone's support while they work through it.