JLR pauses Range Rover production due to parts supply issue
Business
Jaguar Land Rover has hit pause on building its Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models at the Solihull plant.
The two-week break is due to a parts supply hiccup from a vendor, but it coincides with a scheduled Easter break, so the impact on work is a bit softer.
JLR is working closely with its supplier to sort things out
JLR says it is working closely with its supplier to sort things out quickly.
A company spokesperson said the company is working closely with the supplier to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and minimize any impact.
This is not its first bump in the road lately: last year, JLR also had to deal with a major cyberattack that temporarily knocked out some of its systems before things got back on track.