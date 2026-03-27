JLR pauses Range Rover production due to parts supply issue

JLR is working closely with its supplier to sort things out

JLR says it is working closely with its supplier to sort things out quickly.

A company spokesperson said the company is working closely with the supplier to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and minimize any impact.

This is not its first bump in the road lately: last year, JLR also had to deal with a major cyberattack that temporarily knocked out some of its systems before things got back on track.