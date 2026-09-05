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Home / News / Business News / Tata-owned JLR to cut around 4,000 jobs in UK
Tata-owned JLR to cut around 4,000 jobs in UK
The decision comes as a response to rising costs and declining sales

Tata-owned JLR to cut around 4,000 jobs in UK

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 05, 2026
05:38 pm
What's the story

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the UK's largest car manufacturer, is planning to cut around 4,000 jobs over the next two years. The decision comes as a response to rising costs and declining sales. The company has warned its staff about the impending announcement of the redundancy program, which is expected on Monday.

Cost-cutting strategy

Voluntary redundancy program

JLR has announced a voluntary redundancy program as part of its plan to save €1.7 billion ($2.3 billion) over two years.

The company aims to lower its break-even point to 300,000 vehicles and simplify its business in response to global market conditions.

However, the company did not specify how many job cuts are planned under this scheme.

Sales slump

Revenue dropped by nearly 10% in the last quarter

JLR, which employs some 33,000 people in the UK, has seen its revenue drop by nearly 10% in the last quarter. Its pretax profit also fell by a whopping 69% to €109 million.

The company is also facing competition from cheaper Chinese SUVs and higher US tariffs on imports.

Last year, JLR's global operations were disrupted by a cyberattack.

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