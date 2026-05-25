JM Financial launches SCF II credit AIF at 1000 cr
JM Financial Asset Management just rolled out a new alternative investment fund called JM Financial Select Credit Fund II (SCF II), starting with ₹1,000 crore and the option to double that.
The fund plans to invest in companies across different sectors by offering them structured credit solutions.
Amit Dharod appointed SCF II manager
SCF II is targeting businesses with steady cash flows, solid fundamentals, and experienced leaders, basically, companies that look stable on paper.
The fund will be managed by Amit Dharod, who joined JM Financial Asset Management from Ascertis Credit and was previously with ICICI Bank, GE Capital and Royal Bank of Scotland.
This launch comes as India's AIF market is booming—total commitments hit ₹15.74 lakh crore by December 2025, with Category II funds like this one making up the lion's share.