JM Financial launches SCF II credit AIF at 1000 cr

Amit Dharod appointed SCF II manager

SCF II is targeting businesses with steady cash flows, solid fundamentals, and experienced leaders, basically, companies that look stable on paper.

The fund will be managed by Amit Dharod, who joined JM Financial Asset Management from Ascertis Credit and was previously with ICICI Bank, GE Capital and Royal Bank of Scotland.

This launch comes as India's AIF market is booming—total commitments hit ₹15.74 lakh crore by December 2025, with Category II funds like this one making up the lion's share.