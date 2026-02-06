JM Financial's profits jump 69% in 9 months
JM Financial just posted a strong Q3, with profits after tax hitting ₹313 crore—a 50% jump from Q3 2024—even though revenue stayed flat.
Over nine months, profits soared 69% to ₹1,037 crore, and profit before tax nearly doubled.
Basically, the company is finding ways to grow even when sales aren't booming.
Impressive gains across the board
Earnings per share shot up by 50% this quarter and net worth rose 17%.
Private markets profits grew a massive 82%, affordable home loans were up by over half, and wealth management assets jumped by a third.
Even fees and commissions saw solid gains.
Major milestone reached
There was one hiccup: profit before tax for Q3 dropped 42%, thanks to a big one-time charge related to new Labour Codes.
Still, Vice Chairman Vishal Kampani pointed out they hit a major milestone—over ₹1,000 crore in nine-month profits—by staying diversified across their business lines.