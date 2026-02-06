JM Financial's profits jump 69% in 9 months Business Feb 06, 2026

JM Financial just posted a strong Q3, with profits after tax hitting ₹313 crore—a 50% jump from Q3 2024—even though revenue stayed flat.

Over nine months, profits soared 69% to ₹1,037 crore, and profit before tax nearly doubled.

Basically, the company is finding ways to grow even when sales aren't booming.