JNS Cloud Solutions and upGrad launch hands-on AI skilling initiative

Connects students to job-ready cloud training

With nearly 800,000 students competing for only 200,000 university placements each year in South Africa, this program aims to help bridge that gap by connecting students to real-world cloud tech and job-ready training.

The initiative has strong backing from local groups like the CII-India Business Forum South Africa.

Nihar Patnaik, President of the CII-India Business Forum South Africa, said his organization will work in close collaboration with JNS Cloud Solutions to ensure meaningful impact and deeper integration within South Africa's ecosystem.