JNS Cloud Solutions and upGrad launch hands-on AI skilling initiative
JNS Cloud Solutions and upGrad Enterprise just rolled out a new AI Skilling Initiative in Africa, officially launched at the Indian consulate in Johannesburg.
The big idea? Make AI learning more hands-on and practical, so young people can actually use these skills in real jobs, not just ace a test.
Connects students to job-ready cloud training
With nearly 800,000 students competing for only 200,000 university placements each year in South Africa, this program aims to help bridge that gap by connecting students to real-world cloud tech and job-ready training.
The initiative has strong backing from local groups like the CII-India Business Forum South Africa.
Nihar Patnaik, President of the CII-India Business Forum South Africa, said his organization will work in close collaboration with JNS Cloud Solutions to ensure meaningful impact and deeper integration within South Africa's ecosystem.