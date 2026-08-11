Joby Aviation to buy Resonant Sciences for $500 million
Joby Aviation, known for its electric air taxis, is set to buy defense technology company Resonant Sciences for $500 million, mostly in cash, with the rest in equity.
The deal should wrap up by early 2027.
Once it's done, Resonant will become Joby's new defense division, while Joby keeps pushing ahead with commercial air taxis launching later this year.
Joby eyes stealth and defense contracts
Resonant Sciences brings serious expertise in sensors and stealth systems used on more than 20 types of aircraft.
By teaming up, Joby hopes to blend its flight tech with Resonant's military know-how, possibly making stealth aircraft and expanding into defense contracts.
This move also helps Joby balance out delays in getting air taxis approved for city skies by tapping into military contracts/projects.