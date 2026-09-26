Joe Lonsdale says AI firms hype risks to influence regulation
Joe Lonsdale, who invests in Anthropic and co-founded Palantir, isn't happy with how big AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are pushing for tougher AI rules.
Speaking at an event in Austin, he said these firms are hyping up the dangers of AI to influence laws and warned that this could let just a few companies control the whole industry.
Lonsdale praises Anthropic hints Ukraine acquisitions
Lonsdale did give a nod to Anthropic's assembled exceptional talent and emerged as a leader in the AI race, but stressed that regulations need balance so innovation doesn't get boxed in.
He also talked about how fast Ukrainian defense technology is advancing during the war in Ukraine, hinting that companies he backs (like Anduril) might team up with or acquire some of these innovators, especially for drone and autonomous weapons technology.
For him, keeping things accountable as AI grows in defense is key.