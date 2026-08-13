John Overdeck and wife Laura in $6.2B divorce battle

John offered Laura $723 million tax-free, but her team says it's not enough.

The trial will decide if his Two Sigma shares count as marital property: Laura insists the company was just a concept with no real assets before they married in 2002, while John's lawyers argue it was already running big money.

Laura has also accused John of hiding assets for years, and this case could shake up control at Two Sigma after recent drama with its co-founder.

This could be New Jersey's largest divorce battle in history.