Jon Gray says AI drives thousands of US blue-collar jobs

Gray highlighted QTS, a data center company backed by Blackstone, which will have 40,000 people working on job sites around the country by the end of the year (up from just 10,000 last year). New roles are popping up in central US regions where investment is booming.

BCG says 15% jobs at risk

Gray admitted that while AI is creating jobs, it could also shake things up.

A Boston Consulting Group report warns that AI might replace around 15% of jobs in five years: many roles will likely evolve rather than disappear.

Franklin Resources CEO Jenny Johnson added that as AI becomes easier to use, we'll probably see brand-new industries and careers emerge.