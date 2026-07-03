Prosser denies Apple trade secret theft, blames Ramacciotti in response
What's the story
Popular YouTuber Jon Prosser has responded to Apple's lawsuit against him and his acquaintance, Michael Ramacciotti, after receiving a second chance to formally respond. The tech giant accused the duo of stealing its trade secrets by breaking into former Apple software engineer Ethan Lipnik's development iPhone. The leaked information was about "iOS 19," which was later released as iOS 26.
Legal stance
Prosser admitted to a FaceTime call with Ramacciotti
In his formal response to the lawsuit, Prosser admitted to a FaceTime call with Ramacciotti. During this call, he saw some "iOS 19" features and apps on Lipnik's development iPhone. However, he denied that any of the information he saw was a trade secret or that he knew it belonged to Lipnik.
Defense strategy
Prosser has also denied any involvement in a conspiracy
Prosser has also denied any involvement in a conspiracy or coordinated scheme with Ramacciotti to harm Apple. His attorney claimed that Ramacciotti's act of showing the iOS 19 features on the FaceTime call was not prompted by Prosser. The attorney further stated that if there were any alleged trade secrets disclosed, Ramacciotti is "completely responsible" for their disclosure.
Information disclosure
Prosser requested a jury trial where applicable
Prosser says he doesn't have any other confidential Apple information in this case that hasn't already been disclosed to Apple. The case is being heard by the US District Court for the Northern District of California. Prosser has requested a jury trial where applicable, as he continues to fight the allegations leveled against him and Ramacciotti.