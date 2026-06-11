Jon Prosser may get another chance to fight Apple's lawsuit
What's the story
Apple and Jon Prosser's attorney have jointly requested the court to vacate a default judgment entered against him last October. The move could give Prosser another chance to formally respond to Apple's complaint. The lawsuit was originally filed over the alleged leak of Apple's Liquid Glass visual revamp by Prosser.
Information
Michael Ramacciotti was also named in the lawsuit
Along with Prosser, Apple also sued Michael Ramacciotti. He was accused of secretly hacking into the iPhone of Apple employee Ethan Lipnick and getting paid for showing a pre-release version of iOS 26 to Prosser. The incident led to Lipnick's termination from the company.
Legal proceedings
Default judgment was entered last October
Prosser allegedly missed multiple deadlines to respond to Apple's complaint, a claim he has contested. Last October, the court accepted Apple's request for a default judgment against him after he failed to meet the deadline. This meant that he lost his chance to formally contest the allegations in the lawsuit.
Legal strategy
Prosser intends to seek the default's vacation
On April 15, two days after Apple and Ramacciotti filed a joint status report on the case, Prosser's newly hired attorney filed a separate one. He said that he had been retained two days earlier and that Prosser intended to seek the default's vacation by presenting "evidence of meritorious defenses to Apple's claims."
Joint motion
Joint request to vacate the default judgment
In a court document filed recently, Apple and Prosser jointly requested Judge James Donato to vacate the default judgment against him. The document stated that "In light of Mr. Prosser's recent retention of counsel and agreement to immediately produce discovery," Apple believes vacating the entry of default is the most efficient way to advance this case without further delay.