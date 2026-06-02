Joseph Anantharaju says token control will shape AI budgets

Happiest Minds 11% revenue 80% profit

With tokens from coding assistants and advanced AI models getting pricier, more clients are turning to metering frameworks and token-specific budgets; something Anantharaju expects will be standard in the second half of 2026 and especially next year.

Despite these industry shifts, Happiest Minds just posted solid growth: revenue jumped nearly 11% and profits soared almost 80%, with CFO Venkatraman Narayanan discussing newer pricing frameworks and the company's results aided partly by the absence of exceptional costs.