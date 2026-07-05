Joseph Briggs warns AI could displace 15 million US jobs

Technology created about 85% new jobs

Briggs pointed out that technology has actually created most new jobs over the past 80 years, about 85% of them.

The US job market sees huge turnover every year, so even a small boost in new roles could help those affected by AI.

MIT researcher Neil Thompson added that AI's impact will probably be gradual, since things like regulations and costs slow it down, giving workers more time to adapt instead of facing sudden disruption.