Joseph Briggs warns AI could displace 15 million US jobs
AI might shake up the US job market in a big way; top Goldman Sachs economist Joseph Briggs says about 15 million jobs could be displaced, which is almost 9% of all workers.
He compared this shift to what happened with tech changes back in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Fields like tech and graphic design are already hiring fewer people each month because of AI.
Technology created about 85% new jobs
Briggs pointed out that technology has actually created most new jobs over the past 80 years, about 85% of them.
The US job market sees huge turnover every year, so even a small boost in new roles could help those affected by AI.
MIT researcher Neil Thompson added that AI's impact will probably be gradual, since things like regulations and costs slow it down, giving workers more time to adapt instead of facing sudden disruption.