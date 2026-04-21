J.P. Morgan raises S&P 500 year end target to 7,600

J.P. Morgan raises EPS to $3.30

The bank also upped its annual earnings-per-share estimate for the index from $315 to $330, crediting strong runs in AI and tech stocks.

Even with delays like Anthropic's postponed AI model launch due to security issues, excitement around AI trading is still going strong.

J.P. Morgan thinks there's more growth ahead, especially in tech and energy, and says the US market remains a key spot for global investors because of its innovation edge.