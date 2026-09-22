JPMorgan CEO Dimon backs Chandrasekaran amid Tata Sons crisis
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has publicly supported Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran as the group faces a governance crisis.
After Tata Sons's board rejected moves by Tata Trusts to take the company public and extend Chandrasekaran's term, Dimon praised his leadership and warned that these disputes could make global investors think twice about putting money in.
Dimon urges transparency to attract investors
Dimon emphasized that clear rules and transparency aren't just buzzwords: they're essential for attracting international investment.
He put it simply: Dimon told the Economic Times, "If I were the government, I would be concerned that this kind of conflict could deter foreign investment."
With the board's actions being called a "mutiny," he said public transparency and consistent governance standards were essential for attracting global capital.