JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon urges US against Russian oil tariffs
Business
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is urging the US not to slap tariffs on Russian oil, saying it could backfire for India and shake up global markets.
The warning comes as the US considers stricter sanctions on countries like India that buy a lot of Russian crude.
Dimon urges U.S.-India sanctions cooperation
Dimon pointed out that Indian refineries depend on Russian oil, and switching sources isn't easy.
He's calling for the US and India to work together on any sanctions, so they don't accidentally disrupt supply chains or hurt economies.
He also noted that the Russia-Ukraine war is making trade talks between India and the US even trickier, so cooperation is key right now.