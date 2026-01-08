JPMorgan strikes deal to run Apple's credit card business

JPMorgan Chase has announced a deal to take over Apple 's credit card business from Goldman Sachs . The partnership will see the tech giant's popular Apple Card program, one of the largest co-branded credit card programs in the US, transition to JPMorgan . The move comes after years of speculation that Goldman Sachs was looking for an exit strategy from its partnership with Apple.

User impact What it means for Apple Card users The transition to JPMorgan Chase will be gradual, taking about two years to complete. However, Apple has assured its customers that they can continue using their Apple Cards as usual during this period. The tech giant has already published an FAQ on the change, emphasizing that the status quo is currently continuing and customers will be informed later if any action is required.

Partnership shift Goldman Sachs's exit and JPMorgan's new role Goldman Sachs was Apple's partner when it launched the Apple Card in 2019. However, the bank has been struggling with operational challenges and regulatory scrutiny, prompting a strategic rethink. Now, JPMorgan Chase will take over as the issuer of the Apple Card. The transition will see over $20 billion in card balances move to Chase's platform once completed.

Future plans JPMorgan's plans for Apple Card and savings account JPMorgan Chase will issue Apple Cards to both new and existing customers. The bank also plans to launch a new Apple-branded savings account. Existing customers of Goldman Sachs's Apple savings will be given the option to stay or switch over to JPMorgan. Despite the transition, Mastercard will continue as the payment network for the Apple Card under this new partnership.