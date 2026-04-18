JPMorgan Chase testing Anthropic's Mythos to spot software vulnerabilities
Business
JPMorgan Chase is now testing Mythos, a new artificial intelligence (AI) model from Anthropic, to help spot vulnerabilities in its software.
CEO Jamie Dimon shared that while AI made things trickier at first, he's hopeful it will make the bank's defenses stronger going forward.
JPMorgan executives flag mythos tradeoffs
Dimon and CFO Jeremy Barnum pointed out that tools like Mythos can help find security gaps, but they also give hackers new ways to attack.
That's why JPMorgan isn't ditching old-school cybersecurity just yet.
The move comes as banks and government officials are teaming up to tackle the growing risks of AI-powered threats.