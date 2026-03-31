JPMorgan Chase ties software engineers' performance ratings to AI use

JPMorgan Global Technology adds AI goals

By the end of March 2026, most developers in the 65,000-member Global Technology team will have official performance goals related to using AI to boost productivity and code quality.

Managers are already tracking how often these tools get used, and regular updates keep everyone in the loop.

JPMorgan is planning to spend about $20 billion on technology in 2026.

Separately, the bank is preparing to test Anthropic's Claude Code, possibly starting in April, while developers already use AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic, so expect even more focus on "what you achieve" and "how you achieve it" at work.