JPMorgan establishes unit for alternative financing

JPMorgan Chase just rolled out a new unit called Strategic Financing Solutions (SFS) to keep up with the surge in demand for private credit. As more companies look beyond traditional bank loans, SFS will help clients find creative ways to get funding—whether they're in public or private markets.

Why SFS is being launched Alternative financing is getting big, especially as businesses want more flexible options than old-school loans.

With SFS, JPMorgan is aiming to stay ahead of the curve and compete with rivals like Goldman Sachs, who recently launched a similar group focused on large corporate lending.

What the new team will focus on The team will bring together experts from banking, markets, and sales to offer things like structured private deals, infrastructure finance, asset-backed securities, merchant banking, and direct lending.

Basically: if you need cash but don't want a standard loan, SFS wants to help.