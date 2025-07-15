HDFC Bank launches centralized GenAI platform Business Jul 15, 2025

HDFC Bank just rolled out a new AI platform as part of its push to go more digital.

With over 15 pilot projects in the works, the goal is to make banking smoother—think faster service, better support, and smarter ways of working.

CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan called this move a big step forward for the bank's digital journey.