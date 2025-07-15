Next Article
HDFC Bank launches centralized GenAI platform
HDFC Bank just rolled out a new AI platform as part of its push to go more digital.
With over 15 pilot projects in the works, the goal is to make banking smoother—think faster service, better support, and smarter ways of working.
CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan called this move a big step forward for the bank's digital journey.
AI to help speed up real-time credit decisions
One highlight: the AI will help speed up real-time credit decisions this year, making things quicker for customers applying for loans or credit cards.
These "lighthouse programs" show HDFC Bank is serious about using tech to stay ahead and keep improving how it serves people in today's fast-paced digital world.