Quick commerce boosts reach of regional snacks
Regional snacks from brands like Sweet Karam Coffee and Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale are now just a quick tap away, thanks to quick commerce platforms.
These platforms are helping local favorites like murukku and bakarwadi reach snack lovers far beyond their home states, making it easy to try something new without waiting days for shipping.
More people can get their hands on authentic snacks
Quick-commerce has seriously boosted sales for regional brands—Sweet Karam Coffee saw its fast-delivery revenue jump 4.5 times in just 18 months, with half its sales now coming from outside South India.
Two Brothers Organic Farms also grew its quick-commerce share from 5% to 30%.
Fast delivery and smart location targeting mean more people can get their hands on authentic snacks wherever they live.
Brands are offering small, bundled snack packs around ₹50 to keep things affordable and encourage repeat orders.
BigBasket reports over 50% growth in regional snack options lately, with murukku alone making up a solid chunk of namkeen sales through speedy deliveries.
For many brands, quick commerce isn't just a trend—it's becoming the main way they reach new fans across India.