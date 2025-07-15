Quick commerce boosts reach of regional snacks

More people can get their hands on authentic snacks

Quick-commerce has seriously boosted sales for regional brands—Sweet Karam Coffee saw its fast-delivery revenue jump 4.5 times in just 18 months, with half its sales now coming from outside South India.

Two Brothers Organic Farms also grew its quick-commerce share from 5% to 30%.

Fast delivery and smart location targeting mean more people can get their hands on authentic snacks wherever they live.