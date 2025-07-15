Next Article
HDFC Bank CEO appeals against FIR in Bombay High Court
Sashidhar Jagdishan, CEO of HDFC Bank, is asking the Bombay High Court to dismiss a bribery FIR filed by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust.
The Trust claims he accepted ₹2.05 crore to help the Chetan Mehta Group keep control over them—a dispute tied to a loan default by Splendour Gems, run by Mehta family members.
Next hearing on July 23
The High Court has pushed the next hearing to July 23 and told police not to summon Jagdishan until then.
His legal team says this is just fallout from a messy family feud, while HDFC Bank insists the allegations are baseless and meant to block their recovery efforts.
The Economic Offences Wing is still investigating.