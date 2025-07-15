India's resilience attracts Temasek investments
Temasek, the Singapore-based investment giant, now has $50 billion riding on India—doubling its share of the global portfolio here to 8% in just five years.
The firm has already invested over $6 billion of a planned $10 billion by 2026-27, with Managing Director Vishesh Shrivastav crediting India's strong domestic consumption for driving this growth.
Focus on tech, healthcare, sustainable living sectors
Temasek is all about sectors like tech, healthcare, and sustainable living—and they're especially keen on teaming up with family-run businesses.
Big names in their portfolio include Axis Bank and Haldiram's (they recently picked up a 9-10% stake in the snack giant).
Their flexible approach means they invest in both established companies and promising startups gearing up for IPOs.
As Shrivastav puts it, they are committed to supporting India's growth story through their investments.