India's resilience attracts Temasek investments

Focus on tech, healthcare, sustainable living sectors

Temasek is all about sectors like tech, healthcare, and sustainable living—and they're especially keen on teaming up with family-run businesses.

Big names in their portfolio include Axis Bank and Haldiram's (they recently picked up a 9-10% stake in the snack giant).

Their flexible approach means they invest in both established companies and promising startups gearing up for IPOs.

As Shrivastav puts it, they are committed to supporting India's growth story through their investments.