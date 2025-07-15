Next Article
HDB Financial Services reveals Q1 earnings today
HDB Financial Services, the lending arm of HDFC Bank, is dropping its first-ever quarterly results on July 15—just weeks after making a splashy stock market debut.
The company's IPO raised ₹12,500 crore and started trading at ₹835 per share, giving early investors a quick 13% bump over the issue price.
IPO was subscribed nearly 18 times
The IPO was a hot ticket, drawing bids worth over ₹1.61 lakh crore and getting subscribed nearly 18 times—thanks to HDB's reach across smaller towns and its massive customer base.
Emkay Global has already given it a "Buy" rating with a target price of ₹900, citing the company's focus on serving underbanked communities as a major strength.