China's Q2 GDP surpasses market predictions

Retail sales rose by 4.8% in June (a slowdown from May), suggesting people are still spending. Investment in things like infrastructure edged up 2.8% so far this year, but property investment plunged over 11%, highlighting ongoing trouble in real estate.

Analysts say the rest of the year could get tougher, thanks to weak demand at home and abroad and a shaky property sector—even though a recent US-China truce brings some calm.

If you're curious about how global economies adapt and why it matters for jobs, tech, or travel, China's next moves are worth watching.