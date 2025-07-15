Next Article
China's economic growth slows amid trade turmoil
China's economy is hitting the brakes, with growth dropping to 5.2% in the latest quarter—down from 5.4%.
The slowdown comes as US-China trade tensions heat up and China faces a shaky property market.
Official numbers show these challenges are making it tougher for China to keep up its pace.
US-China trade war deepens, impacting global economy
The US and China are locked in a tariff battle, with duties now sky-high—145% on Chinese goods going to the US, and 125% on some American products headed to China.
This has put real pressure on both economies.
On top of that, the US has given China until August 12 to strike a long-term trade deal or risk more uncertainty.
Experts say if growth drops much below 4%, things could get rocky for stability in China.