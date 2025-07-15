China's economic growth slows amid trade turmoil

US-China trade war deepens, impacting global economy

The US and China are locked in a tariff battle, with duties now sky-high—145% on Chinese goods going to the US, and 125% on some American products headed to China.

This has put real pressure on both economies.

On top of that, the US has given China until August 12 to strike a long-term trade deal or risk more uncertainty.

Experts say if growth drops much below 4%, things could get rocky for stability in China.