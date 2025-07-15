Indian super investors bet on 2 manufacturing firms Business Jul 15, 2025

Two well-known Indian investors, Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agarwal, just put their money into manufacturing companies they believe have serious growth potential.

Kacholia picked up a stake in Gujarat Apollo Industries, while Agarwal invested in Monolithisch India.

Their moves are turning heads and hint at where the next big opportunities might be.