Indian super investors bet on 2 manufacturing firms
Two well-known Indian investors, Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agarwal, just put their money into manufacturing companies they believe have serious growth potential.
Kacholia picked up a stake in Gujarat Apollo Industries, while Agarwal invested in Monolithisch India.
Their moves are turning heads and hint at where the next big opportunities might be.
Kacholia invests in Gujarat Apollo
Gujarat Apollo has been around since 1986 making mining and road construction machinery.
Even though profits haven't shown up yet, the company's revenue has grown steadily (up 9% per year over five years).
Agarwal picks Monolithisch India
Monolithisch is a newer name (founded in 2018) but already making waves by supplying key materials to steelmakers.
Sales have skyrocketed—growing at a massive 81% per year—and profits are rising too.
Since its stock market debut last month, the share price has nearly doubled.
Agarwal's investment shows he sees major promise here.