Next Article
Europe prepares retaliatory tariffs amid US trade uncertainty
The EU is warning the US: if they can't reach a deal by August 1, new tariffs are coming.
This is all in response to President Trump's recent move to slap a 30% tariff on European imports.
If things go south, $84 billion worth of US goods—think planes, machinery, wine, and spirits—could get hit with extra charges.
US tariffs 'effectively prohibitive,' says EU
EU officials say these US tariffs would be "effectively prohibitive" and stress they're ready to protect their own economy.
They're even considering expanding retaliation beyond just goods, possibly targeting US services and intellectual property too.
Both sides are under pressure to find common ground soon—otherwise, we could see a serious shake-up in global trade.