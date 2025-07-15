Next Article
TCS announces full Q1 variable pay for majority of employees
TCS is paying out 100% of its variable bonus to over 70% of staff for April-June 2023.
This applies to everyone up to the C2 grade—higher-ups will get bonuses based on their team's results.
The move was confirmed by chief human resources officer Milind Lakkad in an internal email.
TCS added over 5,000 new hires last quarter
Even with a shaky global economy and slower revenues, TCS added over 5,000 new hires last quarter, bringing its workforce close to 613,000.
CEO K Krithivasan admitted that client decisions are taking longer due to market uncertainty but said the company expects tech investments—and growth—to pick up once things stabilize.