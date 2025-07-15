Next Article
Trump administration targets Mexican tomato with tariffs
The US just dropped out of a decades-old tomato trade deal with Mexico, bumping tariffs on Mexican tomatoes to over 17%.
While that's a bit less than the 21% floated earlier this year, it could still mean pricier tomatoes at the store.
This move is part of President Trump's bigger plan to add a 30% tariff on more Mexican goods not covered by the North American trade agreement starting August 1.
US wants fairer shot for farmers, says Commerce Secretary
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says these tariffs are meant to give US farmers a fairer shot after years of tricky pricing.
On the other side, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum sounded hopeful about finding common ground, saying her country has plenty of experience working things out with the US.