Trump administration targets Mexican tomato with tariffs Business Jul 15, 2025

The US just dropped out of a decades-old tomato trade deal with Mexico, bumping tariffs on Mexican tomatoes to over 17%.

While that's a bit less than the 21% floated earlier this year, it could still mean pricier tomatoes at the store.

This move is part of President Trump's bigger plan to add a 30% tariff on more Mexican goods not covered by the North American trade agreement starting August 1.