ChrysCapital acquires Theobroma in ₹2,410-Crore deal
ChrysCapital is buying a 90% stake in Theobroma Foods for ₹2,410 crore.
ICICI Venture is selling its 42% share, while the original promoters will still hold on to about 10%.
Theobroma's journey and presence
Started in 2004 by sisters Kainaz Messman Harchandrai and Tina Messman Wykes as a single Mumbai bakery, Theobroma now runs over 200 outlets across more than 30 cities.
Their brownies, cakes, breads, and desserts have become go-to treats for many.
Theobroma's financials and market trends
Theobroma expects revenue of ₹525-550 crore and EBITDA of ₹80-100 crore in FY25—up from last year's ₹400 crore revenue and ₹60 crore EBITDA.
This big buyout highlights how investors are eyeing India's fast-growing bakery and cafe scene.