L'Oreal India announces leadership reshuffle

L'Oreal India just announced Jacques Lebel as its new country manager, starting October 1, 2025. He takes over from Aseem Kaushik, who moves up to chairman. This leadership shuffle comes as L'Oreal looks to stay ahead in a beauty market buzzing with local and digital-first brands.

L'Oreal India wants to double its business in India L'Oreal India is betting big on the future—they want to more than double their business here and ramp up local production.

Even though sales jumped 14% last year, profits stayed flat thanks to tough competition from direct-to-consumer brands that really get young shoppers.

New country manager has led L'Oreal's consumer products division in... Lebel has led L'Oreal's consumer products division in Mexico and worked with global giants like Procter & Gamble and AB InBev across several continents.

His international experience could give L'Oreal India an edge as it tries to win over more Indian consumers.