JPMorgan executive accused of making junior employee 'sex slave' responds 

Lorna Hajdini, a high-ranking executive director at JPMorgan Chase, has vehemently denied allegations of sexual coercion made against her in a recent lawsuit by a former colleague. "She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct...and has never even been to the location where...alleged sexual assault supposedly took place," her lawyer said. The lawsuit accuses Hajdini of sexually abusing the plaintiff many times and threatening his bonus if he didn't comply with her demands.

Investigation results Extensive internal investigation found no evidence of misconduct JPMorgan has strongly refuted the allegations against Hajdini. A spokesperson for the bank said an extensive internal investigation by its HR team and in-house lawyers found no evidence to support the claims. The probe included team phone records and emails, with several employees cooperating. However, the complainant refused to participate or provide key details that could substantiate his case, according to the spokesperson.

Grievance details Complainant tried to negotiate multi-million-pound settlement According to The New York Post, citing sources, the complainant had filed an internal grievance in May 2025, alleging race and gender-based harassment as well as abuse of power before attempting to negotiate a multi-million-pound settlement to leave the firm. The lawsuit also names JPMorgan Chase as a defendant, accusing the bank of retaliation and failure to properly investigate the matter.

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Hierarchical dynamics Key claim in lawsuit disputed The sources said the complainant didn't report to Hajdini. They both worked on the same leveraged finance team but under different reporting lines. This structure meant Hajdini had no authority over the complainant's annual bonus, disputing a key claim in the lawsuit. In his lawsuit, the man had claimed that when he declined her advances, she allegedly responded with threats like, "If you don't f**k me soon, I'm going to ruin you... never forget, I f**king own you."

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