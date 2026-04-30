'BJ for birthday...': JPMorgan exec accused of sexually abusing junior 

Lorna Hajdini, an Executive Director at JPMorgan , has been accused of sexually abusing a junior male employee. The allegations include drugging the employee with Rohypnol and subjecting him to "non-consensual and degrading sexual acts" over several months. The lawsuit claims that Hajdini threatened the employee with career destruction if he rejected her advances.

Accusations detailed Allegations of career destruction threats The employee claimed the abuse began soon after they started working together in 2024. In one incident, he alleges Hajdini mocked him for crying during a forced sexual act. In another incident, he claimed that in May 2024, Hajdini dropped her pen near his desk and, as he knelt down to pick it up, she rubbed his leg and squeezed his calf. "Oh, did you play basketball in college?... I love basketball players...they make me so wet," she allegedly said.

Threats revealed Lawsuit details threats of professional retaliation The employee also claims that Hajdini offered him oral sex on two occasions. The complainant claimed he was subjected to derogatory remarks that appeared racist, including statements like "Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy," and "You're gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy." When he declined her advances, she allegedly responded with threats like, "If you don't f**k me soon, I'm going to ruin you... never forget, I f**king own you."

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JP 'I'm very uncomfortable' On one occasion, she showed up at his apartment and allegedly made sexual advances. She is alleged to have removed her shirt and made suggestive gestures while saying, "I bet your little Asian...wife doesn't have these cannons." He claimed Hajdini forcefully performed oral sex on him despite him crying and saying, "Don't make me do this." "I'm very uncomfortable, please, Lorna...I'm begging you," he claimed to have told her, but she allegedly laughed, saying his genitals didn't "taste like curry."

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Position 'Are you going to be promoted' She is also accused of allegedly abusing her position to make him comply with her demands. During the summer of 2024, Hajdini allegedly appeared in a setting where the junior employee would be and told him as per the lawsuit, "Are you going to be promoted at the end of the year or not? Do you want a future at JP Morgan? It's that simple. I don't know why you're objecting to this."