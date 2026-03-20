JPMorgan is tracking junior bankers' hours using a new system

JPMorgan Chase has started testing a system that checks how much junior bankers are really working by comparing their timesheets with digital activity: think video calls, keystrokes, and meetings. The idea is to make workloads more transparent and help everyone see just how much time people are putting in.

Measures to tackle burnout To tackle burnout, JPMorgan has measures including an existing "pencils down" period from Friday 6pm to Saturday noon, one guaranteed weekend off each quarter, and most weeks are capped at 80 hours (unless you're on a live deal).

There's even a senior banker tasked with overseeing the wellbeing of junior staff.

Bonuses may be linked to workload monitoring JPMorgan said bonuses may be linked to workload monitoring.

This isn't just about enforcing rules; it's part of a bigger push to rethink work culture for young bankers.