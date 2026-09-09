JSW Green Mobility and Skoda sign MoU to build cars
JSW Green Mobility and Czechia-based Skoda Auto a.s. just signed a memorandum of understanding to explore a joint venture that could shake up the Indian car scene.
Their goal: Build electric, hybrid, and regular cars in Maharashtra, using VW's factories, to cut costs and turn India into a launchpad for exports to Europe.
This move also helps JSW rely less on Chinese partners as competition heats up.
Volkswagen localization, JSW EU access
Volkswagen gets to localize production and save money, while JSW scores access to VW's global tech and a smoother entry into European markets, thanks to the India-European Union free trade deal.
If all goes well, they will wrap up negotiations by December 2026.
Unlike JSW's other ventures with Chinese firms, this partnership keeps things local with no China ties involved.