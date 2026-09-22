JSW Group launches financing arm for electric trucks and busses
Business
JSW Group just launched a financing arm to help businesses switch from diesel to electric trucks and busses.
While diesel trucks cost about ₹25 lakh and electric ones are much pricier at ₹85-88 lakh,
JSW says the total cost of owning an EV can actually be up to 20% lower in the long run, so operators could save money over time.
Major banks back JSW 80-20 financing
The financing plan is backed by major banks like ICICI, HDFC, Canara Bank, and SBI, following the familiar 80-20 model used for diesel vehicles.
To start, JSW will focus on routes between its factories, mines, and ports, places where charging is easier to set up.
The company's also looking into battery swapping and Battery-as-a-Service options as part of its push for greener operations.