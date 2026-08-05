JSW Group near securing 51% stake in auto joint venture

The main goal? Pumping money into electric vehicle (EV) development and making more cars locally, right in line with JSW's Make in India push.

The plan includes building EVs on a platform tailored for Indian needs and possibly rolling out a three-row SUV, with localisation work at its Sambhaji Nagar plant also being evaluated.

The partnership would also bring the group's brands, Skoda, VW, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini, under one roof for sales and manufacturing.

For JSW, it's a chance to expand its auto game and build an export hub without relying on China.