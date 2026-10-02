JSW Group to supply about 1,200 e-buses under PM-eBus Sewa

With this contract, JSW has begun its electric-bus push with an annual capacity of 10,000 busses at its 90-acre facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

These new busses will run under the Ampstar brand for over a decade through long-term deals with state transport units.

It's all part of a bigger push. Thanks to government support like per-kilometer subsidies, India recorded 5,356 e-bus sales in FY26, a 37% jump from the previous fiscal.