JSW Group to supply about 1,200 e-buses under PM-eBus Sewa
Business
JSW Group just scored a major win. They'll be supplying about 1,200 electric busses as part of the government's PM-eBus Sewa scheme.
This puts them ahead of big names like Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, giving JSW a solid boost in India's growing e-bus scene.
JSW Group starts 10,000 e-bus capacity
With this contract, JSW has begun its electric-bus push with an annual capacity of 10,000 busses at its 90-acre facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.
These new busses will run under the Ampstar brand for over a decade through long-term deals with state transport units.
It's all part of a bigger push. Thanks to government support like per-kilometer subsidies, India recorded 5,356 e-bus sales in FY26, a 37% jump from the previous fiscal.