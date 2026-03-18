JSW Kalinga Steel to raise ₹9,500cr via bond issue

Breaking down the offer

The first part is a ₹6,000 crore zero-coupon bond with a five-year term and an 8.76% yield. It has a three-year call option and mainly targets foreign investors.

The second part is ₹3,500 crore with similar terms but a four-year call option, reportedly backed by leading mutual funds.

Both have earned AA ratings from Crisil thanks to support from JSW Steel and JFE Steel.