JSW, Korea's POSCO to set up steel plant in Odisha

JSW Steel and South Korea 's POSCO Group have announced a joint venture to build a greenfield integrated steel plant in Odisha . The partnership will be carried out via Saffron Resources Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel. The facility is expected to have a production capacity of six million tons per annum (MTPA).

Venture specifics POSCO to invest ₹509cr in Saffron Resources Saffron Resources holds 887 acres of land in Odisha, including 595 acres of freehold land, and around 292 acres of leasehold land, for the new plant. The POSCO Group will subscribe to shares in Saffron Resources for roughly ₹508.8 crore, subject to the standard closing adjustments. The transaction is being conducted at arm's length and does not fall under related party transactions.

Capacity expansion Strategic partnership between steel giants The joint venture is expected to strengthen strategic ties between the two steel giants. For JSW Steel, which currently has a crude steel production capacity of 35.7MTPA, this venture is part of its larger plan to reach a capacity of 50MTPA in India by FY31. POSCO, headquartered in Pohang, South Korea with a manufacturing capacity of roughly 45MTPA, is the biggest steel producer in its home country.

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