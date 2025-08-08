Next Article
JSW Steel's stock slips despite 162.6% jump in quarterly profit
JSW Steel's stock slipped 2% to ₹1,043.50 on Friday, right after the company posted a big 162.6% jump in Q1 FY26 profit.
The catch? Rising debt and shrinking margins are making investors nervous, even as revenues hold steady.
Annual net profit fell sharply
It's a reminder that strong profits don't always mean smooth sailing for companies—or their stocks.
Despite the quarterly boost, JSW Steel's annual net profit actually fell sharply compared to last year, mainly because of growing liabilities and tighter margins.
Total debt hit ₹2.4 lakh crore
By March 2025, JSW Steel's total debt hit ₹2.4 lakh crore and its profit margin dropped to just 2.25%.
Even with plants running at over 92% capacity in July, these financial pressures have cooled off investor excitement about the company's future plans.