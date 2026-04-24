Jubilant FoodWorks to give up Dunkin' India rights in 2026

Dunkin' India has 27 stores

Dunkin' only has 27 stores in India as of December 2025 and hasn't really made a profit here. In the 2024-25 fiscal year it brought in less than 1% of JFL's revenue.

Still, a spokesperson says they see India as an important market and aren't giving up on it just yet.

JFL hasn't shared what comes next after the rights transfer, but changes are definitely brewing for coffee and doughnut fans.