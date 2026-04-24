Jubilant FoodWorks to give up Dunkin' India rights in 2026
Business
Jubilant FoodWorks (the folks behind Domino's and Popeyes in India), known as JFL, is planning to give up its Dunkin' franchise rights as its 15-year deal with Dunkin' parent, Inspire Brands, wraps up at the end of 2026.
After that, Inspire Brands wants to find a new local partner to keep Dunkin' running (and hopefully growing) in India.
Dunkin' India has 27 stores
Dunkin' only has 27 stores in India as of December 2025 and hasn't really made a profit here. In the 2024-25 fiscal year it brought in less than 1% of JFL's revenue.
Still, a spokesperson says they see India as an important market and aren't giving up on it just yet.
JFL hasn't shared what comes next after the rights transfer, but changes are definitely brewing for coffee and doughnut fans.